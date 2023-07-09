StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Universal Security Instruments Stock Up 4.1 %

UUU opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. Universal Security Instruments has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $4.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.20. The company has a market cap of $5.71 million, a PE ratio of -61.75 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Universal Security Instruments alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Universal Security Instruments stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 1.42% of Universal Security Instruments at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Security Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Security Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.