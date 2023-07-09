STP Price Tops $0.0396 on Major Exchanges (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One STP token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0396 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. STP has a total market cap of $76.98 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, STP has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004518 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017345 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00019205 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00014242 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,256.69 or 1.00039707 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000075 BTC.

STP Profile

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official website is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,942,420,283.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.03905273 USD and is up 0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $587,378.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

