Strike Price Up 0% Over Last Week (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 9th. Strike has a total market capitalization of $41.22 million and $1.11 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Strike has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Strike token can now be bought for approximately $10.83 or 0.00035805 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Strike Token Profile

Strike’s genesis date was March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,804,524 tokens. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Strike is strike.org. The official message board for Strike is medium.com/strikefinance.

Strike Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable-based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and for borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

