Swipe Price Up 1.4% Over Last 7 Days (SXP)

Swipe (SXP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Swipe has a market cap of $217.10 million and approximately $17.99 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swipe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001257 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Swipe has traded up 1.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Swipe Coin Profile

Swipe’s launch date was August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 570,416,879 coins and its circulating supply is 570,420,878 coins. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Swipe is blog.solar.org. Swipe’s official website is solar.org.

Swipe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

