TD Securities Lowers First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Price Target to C$19.00

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on First Capital Realty from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Veritas Investment Research restated a reduce rating on shares of First Capital Realty in a report on Thursday, May 4th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, National Bankshares raised First Capital Realty from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$18.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$19.50.

First Capital Realty Stock Performance

TSE:FCR.UN opened at C$14.32 on Wednesday. First Capital Realty has a 1-year low of C$13.54 and a 1-year high of C$18.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.89, a PEG ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.19.

About First Capital Realty

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

