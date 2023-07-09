Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Teck Resources to C$69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. CIBC upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.31.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Stock Up 5.0 %

TECK stock opened at $41.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.16. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $24.72 and a 52 week high of $49.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 16.80%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teck Resources

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,283,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,290,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 144.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,084,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410,404 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,731,000. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 9,975.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,008,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,996 shares in the last quarter. 56.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.