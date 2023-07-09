Terra Classic 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $18.63 Million (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 9th. Terra Classic has a market capitalization of $478.78 million and approximately $18.63 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008875 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001936 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000896 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002617 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Terra Classic Coin Profile

Terra Classic (CRYPTO:LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,842,253,651,613 coins and its circulating supply is 5,818,067,666,449 coins. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

