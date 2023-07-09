Tezos (XTZ) Trading 2.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Tezos has a total market cap of $766.37 million and approximately $11.24 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00002691 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Tezos has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tezos alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00008902 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001939 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000899 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002650 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 965,678,665 coins and its circulating supply is 944,511,222 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.