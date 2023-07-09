The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Benin Management CORP

Benin Management CORP trimmed its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Allstate accounts for 1.8% of Benin Management CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Allstate were worth $4,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $108.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $103.20 and a twelve month high of $142.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.30 and its 200 day moving average is $120.63.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -40.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $141.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $122.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.31.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

