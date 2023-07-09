The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $12,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GS. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.95.

Insider Activity

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.7 %

In other news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total transaction of $2,420,839.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,791.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total value of $2,420,839.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,791.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total value of $1,012,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,082,458.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,978,986 shares of company stock worth $660,057,057 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS opened at $315.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $326.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $389.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Further Reading

