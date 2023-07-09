The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Sold by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Timken were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TKR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Timken in the 4th quarter valued at $43,603,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Timken by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,421,000 after purchasing an additional 562,930 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Timken by 520.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 648,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,826,000 after purchasing an additional 543,922 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Timken by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 774,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,725,000 after purchasing an additional 482,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Timken in the 4th quarter valued at $28,940,000. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Timken Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE TKR traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.53. 607,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,944. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.76. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $51.43 and a 52-week high of $92.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.74 and its 200-day moving average is $79.69.

Timken Increases Dividend

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on TKR. StockNews.com raised Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Timken from $90.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Timken from $89.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.56.

Insider Activity at Timken

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total transaction of $1,832,512.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,248,466.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $1,713,824.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,259,959.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total value of $1,832,512.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,248,466.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Timken Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

