The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lowered its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 84.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 207,600 shares during the quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.9 %

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TJX opened at $82.70 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.76 and a 12 month high of $85.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.71 and a 200-day moving average of $79.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $95.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

