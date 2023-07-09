Theta Fuel Price Hits $0.0371 on Top Exchanges (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0371 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $229.92 million and $9.43 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00045469 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00031424 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013371 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004408 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,202,560,791 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

