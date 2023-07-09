Toncoin (TON) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.65 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.36 or 0.00004513 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion and $7.15 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017386 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00019000 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000090 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00014193 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,175.99 or 0.99997649 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002180 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.37718789 USD and is down -0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $6,872,664.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

