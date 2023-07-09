TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) PT Lowered to C$12.50 at National Bankshares

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Free Report) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

RNW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital cut TransAlta Renewables from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, CSFB upgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$15.00.

TransAlta Renewables Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of RNW stock opened at C$11.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.52. TransAlta Renewables has a 1 year low of C$10.63 and a 1 year high of C$18.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73.

TransAlta Renewables Dividend Announcement

TransAlta Renewables ( TSE:RNW Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.02. TransAlta Renewables had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business had revenue of C$119.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$134.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.7003155 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.54%. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 324.14%.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc owns, develops, and operates renewable and natural gas power generation facilities and other infrastructure assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments.

