Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Position Increased by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $795,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.6% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,992,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,615,000 after acquiring an additional 69,309 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 245,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,570,000 after acquiring an additional 9,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 114,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 39,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.32.

Truist Financial Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of TFC traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.88. The stock had a trading volume of 8,703,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,739,344. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.51. The firm has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In related news, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.