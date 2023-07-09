Twele Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Twele Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 0.2% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHZ remained flat at $45.41 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,641. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.86 and a 12 month high of $49.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.46.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.