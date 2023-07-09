Twele Capital Management Inc. Sells 10,787 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Twele Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,787 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,165,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,571,409,000 after acquiring an additional 480,357 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,173,000 after acquiring an additional 140,493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,823,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,205,276,000 after acquiring an additional 176,749 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,117,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,850,000 after acquiring an additional 24,049 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $98.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,519,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,144,349. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $108.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.50.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

