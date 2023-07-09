Twele Capital Management Inc. Sells 353 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Twele Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,927,000 after buying an additional 45,394,219 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553,949 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $132,101,000. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,725,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,114,000 after purchasing an additional 625,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $108,304,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.17. The company had a trading volume of 515,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,398. The stock has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $51.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.60 and its 200-day moving average is $47.85.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

