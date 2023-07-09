United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on UAL. Barclays upgraded United Airlines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded United Airlines from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on United Airlines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on United Airlines from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.86.

United Airlines Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ UAL opened at $55.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.38 and its 200-day moving average is $47.48. United Airlines has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $56.97.

Insider Activity

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 3.93%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $627,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,440.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United Airlines

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 611 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36,811 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Stories

