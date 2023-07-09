United Asset Strategies Inc. Increases Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $8,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 1,189.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $183.40. 1,317,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,890. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $187.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $52.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.59.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total value of $3,943,692.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,338.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ecolab news, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $163,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,567 shares in the company, valued at $274,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total value of $3,943,692.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,338.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,050 shares of company stock worth $11,865,590 in the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.93.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

