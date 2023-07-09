United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211,580 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,343,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,775 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 461.5% during the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 784,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,426,000 after acquiring an additional 645,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,422,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $421,102,000 after buying an additional 502,479 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Atlantic Securities began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Melius began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $179.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,145,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,867,201. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $209.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $154.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.73 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.