Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Raised by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 851,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 48,969 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $34,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after purchasing an additional 296,194,508 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,901,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,958,657,000 after purchasing an additional 744,035 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 71,776,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,797,855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650,398 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,103,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,083,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 55,758,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,173,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909,063 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,731,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,558,006. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $43.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.46.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

