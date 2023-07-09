Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 53.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,452 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VUG traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $280.14. 639,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,757. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $283.80. The company has a market cap of $91.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $267.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.04.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

