Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

VYM traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,265,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,849. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $113.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.37.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

