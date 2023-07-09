Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by Leeward Financial Partners LLC

Leeward Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 3.9% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $6,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $7,411,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,795,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,287,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT opened at $435.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $415.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $376.45. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $291.61 and a 52-week high of $447.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

