Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $375,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 23,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VGT traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $435.48. The stock had a trading volume of 318,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,423. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $415.09 and its 200 day moving average is $376.45. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.61 and a twelve month high of $447.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

