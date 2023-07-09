Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Purchased by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 146.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,970 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Japan Science & Technology Agency acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $946,242,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 56,111,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,349,240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,681,374 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 86,736.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,019,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,034,000 after buying an additional 5,013,370 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,820,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,791,000 after buying an additional 4,493,698 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,339,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,848,000 after buying an additional 3,759,000 shares during the period.

VCIT opened at $77.51 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.37 and a 52-week high of $82.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.46.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.2478 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

