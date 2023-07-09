Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Position Increased by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $197.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.23.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.