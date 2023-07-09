Verasity Trading 7.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $49.83 million and approximately $3.43 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity token can now be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Verasity

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

