VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Receives $13.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on VIZIO from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on VIZIO from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of VIZIO from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Insider Activity

In other VIZIO news, CFO Adam R. Townsend sold 46,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $306,732.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 424,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,000.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Adam R. Townsend sold 21,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $152,136.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 471,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,392,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam R. Townsend sold 46,901 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $306,732.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 424,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,000.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,768 shares of company stock valued at $528,975. 45.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VIZIO

VIZIO Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in VIZIO by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 17,271 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,176,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,802,000 after purchasing an additional 40,639 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO during the first quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in VIZIO by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,146,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,521,000 after buying an additional 46,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in VIZIO by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 89,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 37,385 shares during the last quarter. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VZIO opened at $7.02 on Tuesday. VIZIO has a one year low of $6.32 and a one year high of $13.84. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.43, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.27.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Further Reading

