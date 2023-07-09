VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Receives $13.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.75.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on VIZIO from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on VIZIO from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of VIZIO from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.
In other VIZIO news, CFO Adam R. Townsend sold 46,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $306,732.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 424,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,000.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Adam R. Townsend sold 21,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $152,136.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 471,213 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,392,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,768 shares of company stock valued at $528,975. 45.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE:VZIO opened at $7.02 on Tuesday. VIZIO has a one year low of $6.32 and a one year high of $13.84. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.43, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.27.
VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.
