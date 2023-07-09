vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:VTVT opened at $0.73 on Thursday. vTv Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of -1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.81.
vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts forecast that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company's lead drug candidate is TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.
