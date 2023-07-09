vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTVT opened at $0.73 on Thursday. vTv Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of -1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.81.

Get vTv Therapeutics alerts:

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts forecast that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTVT. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 150,228 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Free Report)

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company's lead drug candidate is TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.