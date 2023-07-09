Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.41 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $86.60 million and $1.41 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for approximately $3.19 or 0.00010528 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004503 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00017330 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00019174 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00014229 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,270.13 or 1.00027904 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

PYR is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.22998629 USD and is up 0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $1,319,121.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.