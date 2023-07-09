Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 23,133 Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 117,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,133 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $8,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PDP. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 4,563.0% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PDP opened at $79.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.21. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a one year low of $66.22 and a one year high of $81.36.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco DWA Momentum ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

