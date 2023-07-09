Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 35,098 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,739,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,098 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises about 1.1% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $92,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 58,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 26,693 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 915,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,760,000 after purchasing an additional 37,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 88,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC opened at $33.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $35.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.46.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

