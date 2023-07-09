Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 885,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,942,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.14% of CCC Intelligent Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 2,080,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,103,000 after buying an additional 249,804 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,141,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,226,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,774,000 after buying an additional 360,057 shares during the period. Finally, Teca Partners LP increased its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Teca Partners LP now owns 1,489,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,955,000 after purchasing an additional 101,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

CCC Intelligent Solutions Trading Down 1.3 %

CCCS opened at $10.62 on Friday. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $11.40. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.57.

Insider Activity at CCC Intelligent Solutions

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, SVP Marc Fredman sold 21,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $219,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 375,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,757,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, SVP Marc Fredman sold 21,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $219,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 375,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,757,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rodney Christo sold 11,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $127,364.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,220 shares of company stock valued at $3,147,606 in the last three months. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.