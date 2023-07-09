Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $298.38 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,146,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,208 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises about 3.5% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 3.06% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $298,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 25,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS MTUM opened at $141.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.04 and its 200 day moving average is $141.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

