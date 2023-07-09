Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 60.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 544,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 834,945 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 1.07% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $41,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 203.6% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $76.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.76. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $66.84 and a twelve month high of $86.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.