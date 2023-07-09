Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 42,453 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,453 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.45% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $59,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IUSV. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,464,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,529 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,607,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,816,000 after buying an additional 130,661 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 104,825.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,540,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,495,000 after buying an additional 10,530,730 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,528,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,164,000 after buying an additional 16,657 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,645,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,499,000 after buying an additional 40,652 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $77.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.38 and a 200-day moving average of $73.77. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $62.05 and a 1 year high of $78.53. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.2769 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

