Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Shares in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 612,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,928,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.29% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 73,237.5% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 17,577 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2,411.2% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 868,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,849,000 after purchasing an additional 833,489 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,504,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 55,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 17,442 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SPTL stock opened at $28.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.20. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $26.87 and a 12 month high of $34.71.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

