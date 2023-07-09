Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 7,259 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 498,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,259 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $27,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 26,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 65.1% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter worth about $75,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 519,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,701,000 after purchasing an additional 17,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 55,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $55.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.33. The stock has a market cap of $56.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $44.42 and a 12 month high of $57.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

