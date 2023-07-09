Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 7,418 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,418 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $12,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 10,514 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $306,000. Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $504,000. Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,670,000. Finally, Williams Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,938,000.

QUAL opened at $132.89 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.10 and a 200 day moving average of $123.46.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

