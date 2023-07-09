Wedbush Increases Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target to $175.00

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wedbush from $135.00 to $175.00 in a report published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Builders FirstSource from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $117.58.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of BLDR opened at $133.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.83. Builders FirstSource has a twelve month low of $52.70 and a twelve month high of $140.72.

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $241,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,262 shares in the company, valued at $4,979,910.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $241,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,262 shares in the company, valued at $4,979,910.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $1,362,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,769,434.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 37.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after buying an additional 7,745 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 106.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

