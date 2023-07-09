WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Hits $0.0190 on Major Exchanges

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0190 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $14.53 million and $233,871.02 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $96.75 or 0.00319727 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00013120 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00017367 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000291 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000415 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003299 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

