Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Price Target Raised to GBX 4,250

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,050 ($51.40) to GBX 4,250 ($53.94) in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. AlphaValue downgraded Wizz Air to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 3,250 ($41.25) to GBX 3,700 ($46.96) in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 2,450 ($31.10) to GBX 2,600 ($33.00) in a research note on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group upgraded Wizz Air from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised Wizz Air from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wizz Air presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3,208.33.

Get Wizz Air alerts:

Wizz Air Stock Performance

Shares of WZZZY opened at $8.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day moving average of $8.39. Wizz Air has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $9.80.

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.