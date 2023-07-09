Wolfe Research Downgrades Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to Peer Perform

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WFC. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.60 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.04.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC stock opened at $42.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.80 and its 200 day moving average is $41.93. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $48.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

