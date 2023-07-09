World Mobile Token Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $45.37 Million (WMT)

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. During the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. One World Mobile Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000353 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. World Mobile Token has a total market capitalization of $45.37 million and $433,066.82 worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00045241 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00031344 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00013355 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004393 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000722 BTC.

World Mobile Token Token Profile

World Mobile Token (CRYPTO:WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 426,486,224 tokens. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchain

The primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.”

