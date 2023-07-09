Wrapped HBAR Reaches One Day Volume of $95,449.75 (WHBAR)

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One Wrapped HBAR token can now be purchased for about $0.0463 or 0.00000154 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped HBAR has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. Wrapped HBAR has a total market cap of $1.50 billion and approximately $95,449.75 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped HBAR Token Profile

Wrapped HBAR’s genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,287,565,809 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. The official message board for Wrapped HBAR is hedera.com/blog. Wrapped HBAR’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Wrapped HBAR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 32,287,565,808.965473 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.04715234 USD and is up 0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $65,769.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped HBAR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped HBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

