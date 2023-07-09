XYO Market Cap Tops $46.30 Million (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. XYO has a market capitalization of $46.30 million and approximately $292,704.35 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XYO has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One XYO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004525 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017374 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00019275 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00014227 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $30,218.90 or 1.00049462 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000075 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00360988 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $282,185.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

