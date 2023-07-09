Zcash (ZEC) Price Tops $28.53

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 9th. One Zcash coin can now be bought for approximately $28.53 or 0.00094643 BTC on exchanges. Zcash has a market cap of $465.92 million and approximately $16.38 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zcash has traded down 13% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00047599 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00026079 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.